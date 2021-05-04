Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Peter Welford from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $571 million and net profit of $213 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a net profit of $44.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More on QGEN: