Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from DZ BANK AG

Carrie Williams- July 17, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT

DZ BANK AG analyst Sven Olaf Kuerten maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.09.

Kuerten has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #5886 out of 6787 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $45.56, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Independent Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.98 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.14M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

