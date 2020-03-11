QEP Resources (QEP) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

QEP Resources (QEP) received a Hold rating and a $2.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $2.83 average price target, which is a 352.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.47 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, QEP Resources has an average volume of 8.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More on QEP: