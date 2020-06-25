QEP Resources (QEP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.0% and a 28.6% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Oasis Petroleum.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

QEP Resources’ market cap is currently $295.5M and has a P/E ratio of 0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.11.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.