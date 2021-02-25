QEP Resources (QEP) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.68, close to its 52-week high of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 33.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

QEP Resources’ market cap is currently $892.6M and has a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.