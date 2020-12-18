QEP Resources (QEP) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report issued on December 10, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $2.75 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

QEP Resources’ market cap is currently $588.6M and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.20.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.