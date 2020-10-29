QEP Resources (QEP) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -24.2% and a 20.8% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.65, which is a 194.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296 million and had a net profit of $48.8 million.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.