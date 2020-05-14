QEP Resources (QEP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.6% and a 21.1% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Whiting Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $0.90 average price target, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.50 price target.

QEP Resources’ market cap is currently $172M and has a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QEP in relation to earlier this year.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.