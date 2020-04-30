QEP Resources (QEP) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.8% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.62, a 157.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.60 price target.

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $322 million and GAAP net loss of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $411 million and had a GAAP net loss of $629 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.