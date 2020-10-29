QCR Holdings (QCRH) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nathan Race maintained a Buy rating on QCR Holdings (QCRH) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Race is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 32.3% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Internet Bancorp, First Midwest Bancorp, and Great Western Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QCR Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.76 and a one-year low of $22.39. Currently, QCR Holdings has an average volume of 45.59K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.