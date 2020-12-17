Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.67, close to its 52-week high of $119.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 77.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.60.

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and GAAP net loss of $26.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.57 million.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.