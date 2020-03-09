Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) on March 6 and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.77, close to its 52-week low of $62.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.22, which is a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.86 million.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.