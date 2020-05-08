Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and KeyBanc gave Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $88.77 average price target, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.84 million and GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.