Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Epam Systems, and Pluralsight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.54, implying a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.84 million and GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.