Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pyxis Tankers (PXS), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pyxis Tankers with a $1.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.37 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Pyxis Tankers has an average volume of 473.4K.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the maritime transportation business with a focus on the tanker sector. It acquires, owns, and operates tanker vessels that are capable of transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.