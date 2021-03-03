Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Gets a Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Hold rating on Pyxis Tankers (PXS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The the analyst consensus on Pyxis Tankers is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Pyxis Tankers has an average volume of 1.78M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the maritime transportation business with a focus on the tanker sector. It acquires, owns, and operates tanker vessels that are capable of transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.