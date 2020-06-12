PVH (PVH) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on PVH (PVH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Capri Holdings.

PVH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on PVH’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion and GAAP net loss of $67.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.48 billion and had a net profit of $159 million.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segment operates in North America; and Europe, Asia, and Brazil respectively. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segment wholesales in North America; and Europe and China respectively. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States and Canada. PVH was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.