Purple Innovation (PRPL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Purple Innovation (PRPL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Purple Innovation with a $13.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.96 and a one-year low of $4.43. Currently, Purple Innovation has an average volume of 469K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products. The firm uses Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. Its products include mattresses, new purple mattress, original purple mattress, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony M. Pearce in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.