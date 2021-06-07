PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Initiated with a Buy at Alembic Global

Howard Kim- June 7, 2021, 7:15 AM EDT

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, Westlake Chemical, and Chemours Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PureCycle Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.75, representing a 91.2% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on PureCycle Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.09 million.

