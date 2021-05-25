Pure Storage (PSTG) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (PSTG) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Pure Storage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.63, which is a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pure Storage’s market cap is currently $5.37B and has a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSTG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.