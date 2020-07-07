PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

In a report released today, Christian Salis from Hauck & Aufhaeuser downgraded PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.13.

Salis has an average return of 17.1% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Salis is ranked #3314 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.83, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

PUMA SE NPV’s market cap is currently $11.98B and has a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.45.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.