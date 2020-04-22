PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Jaina Mistry maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.00, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mistry is ranked #3904 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $77.35 average price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and net profit of $17.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.