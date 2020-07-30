PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Jaina Mistry from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.16.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.87, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $36.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $94.4 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.