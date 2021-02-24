PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.19.

Edwards has an average return of 29.4% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #2022 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.36, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR94.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.99 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 456.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.