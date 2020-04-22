PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Warburg Research and Hauck & Aufhaeuser gave PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.00, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #4588 out of 6484 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.35, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $630.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 314.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.