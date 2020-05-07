PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After HSBC and Goldman Sachs gave PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Chiara Battistini maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.54, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Battistini is ranked #4009 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $71.21 average price target, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $625.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 291.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.