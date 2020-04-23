PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Hauck & Aufhaeuser and Berenberg Bank gave PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Warburg Research. Analyst Jörg Philipp Frey maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.55, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

Frey has an average return of 24.0% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #5671 out of 6481 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.85, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and net profit of $17.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.