PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Independent Research

In a report released today, Lars Lusebrink from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.95, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $101.02 average price target, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.05 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 145.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.