PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Jaina Mistry from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.50, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.76, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $625.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 313.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.