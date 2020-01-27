Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) on January 24 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Puma Biotechnology is a Hold with an average price target of $12.83, representing a 43.4% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Puma Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBYI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer.