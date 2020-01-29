PulteGroup (PHM) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.84, close to its 52-week high of $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Toll Brothers, and DR Horton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.22, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

PulteGroup’s market cap is currently $12.69B and has a P/E ratio of 14.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.