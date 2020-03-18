PulteGroup (PHM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM) on March 16 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.09, close to its 52-week low of $21.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.59, implying a 77.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PulteGroup’s market cap is currently $6.23B and has a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.