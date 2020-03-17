PulteGroup (PHM) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.08, close to its 52-week low of $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PulteGroup with a $46.86 average price target, which is a 100.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.37 and a one-year low of $23.40. Currently, PulteGroup has an average volume of 3.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.