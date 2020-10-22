PulteGroup (PHM) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on PulteGroup (PHM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.75, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

PulteGroup’s market cap is currently $12.81B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington. The Financial Services segment consists of mortgage banking and title operations. The company was founded by William J. Pulte in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.