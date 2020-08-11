Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pulse Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLSE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.