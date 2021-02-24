PubMatic (PUBM) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to PubMatic (PUBM) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 79.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and RingCentral.

PubMatic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.20, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report issued on February 17, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.