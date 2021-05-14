PubMatic (PUBM) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PubMatic (PUBM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

PubMatic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.14.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.