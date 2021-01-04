PubMatic (PUBM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

PubMatic (PUBM) received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 79.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

PubMatic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.