PubMatic (PUBM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on June 14, Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PubMatic (PUBM), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PubMatic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.50, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Based on PubMatic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.61 million and net profit of $4.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.39 million and had a net profit of $4.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.