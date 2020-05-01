Public Storage (PSA) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Sell rating on Public Storage (PSA) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Extra Space Storage, and Brixmor Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Storage is a Hold with an average price target of $205.00, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $159.00 price target.

Public Storage’s market cap is currently $32.61B and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Uri Harkham, a Director at PSA bought 1,000 shares for a total of $115,960.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

