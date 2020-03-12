Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.66, close to its 52-week low of $44.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, American Electric Power, and South Jersey Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.88 and a one-year low of $44.69. Currently, Public Service Enterprise has an average volume of 3.17M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.