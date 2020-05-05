Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Nextera Energy Partners, and Edison International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Public Service Enterprise with a $61.36 average price target, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Public Service Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion and net profit of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.47 billion and had a net profit of $199 million.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The PSEG Power segment wholesales energy, fuel supply, and energy transacting functions. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.