PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.89 and a one-year low of $30.80. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 977.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.