PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Thome maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) on July 26 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.83.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $58.75 average price target, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.89 and a one-year low of $30.79. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 782.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.