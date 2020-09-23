PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill reiterated a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

The company has a one-year high of $59.89 and a one-year low of $30.79. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 728.2K.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

