PTC (PTC) Receives a Hold from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on PTC (PTC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.29, close to its 52-week high of $149.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $159.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $149.50 and a one-year low of $60.98. Currently, PTC has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.