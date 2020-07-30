PTC (PTC) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Hold rating on PTC (PTC) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.95, close to its 52-week high of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Radke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Radke covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microstrategy, Veeva Systems, and Guidewire.

PTC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.00, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

PTC’s market cap is currently $9.72B and has a P/E ratio of 249.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.40.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.