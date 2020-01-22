PTC (PTC) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on PTC (PTC), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.00, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.47 and a one-year low of $62.05. Currently, PTC has an average volume of 808.4K.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

