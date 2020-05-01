PTC (PTC) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on PTC (PTC), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $80.14 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.34 and a one-year low of $43.91. Currently, PTC has an average volume of 1.09M.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

