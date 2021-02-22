Provention Bio (PRVB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 81.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provention Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

Based on Provention Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.77 million.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

